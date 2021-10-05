Editor: How many of you are frustrated as much as I am? The country is slowly going down the toilet. Democrats are destroying our free society and turning it into a segregated, fragmented collection of states, not the United States of America.
Calling your republican congressional representatives and tell them you want to eliminate Critical Race Theory, Wokeness in schools and all other ills the Democrats have dumped on us, does nothing. I have great respect for K. Sinema and J. Manchin. They are doing the right thing by not following the democratic line and acting in the best interests of their constituents. There have to be other Democrats that care about their constituents. Nancy Pelosi can be replaced just as easily as you can. If these democrats had a conscience at all they would see that the Progressives and Liberals are killing this country.
The southern border, inflation, Vaccinations, mask mandates, and trillion dollar congressional bills are the issues that are dividing this country. Illegals are coming into the country, bringing all types of diseases and being bussed to a community near you.
Vaccination and mask mandates are pitting good people against each other. There has to be a much better way to limit the spread of Covid. People are losing their jobs, businesses cannot find employees, and criminals are looting businesses. Let’s not demand that you comply with the mandate, let’s figure a method of accomplishing these goals with the help of ALL people. You would think that our smart representatives in Washington would develop such a plan. Look beyond your party affiliation and do it for the good of all Americans. I write these letters because I know that there are others who feel the same way I do. Express yourself.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
