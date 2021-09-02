Editor: I just read that part of the $3.5 billion infrastructure bill contains $107 billion for illegal immigrants amnesty. How angry could you get at the Democrats for not spending this money on citizens that could use affordable housing. How about giving some of this money to improving Veteran’s Affairs. I would like to find out the names of Republicans who vote for this bill so I will not vote for their re- election. Democrats want to give amnesty to immigrants so they will vote for their party in future elections. We need to stop these Democrats from allocating any more money to illegal immigrants instead of improving condition in our country, for our citizens.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
