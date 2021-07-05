Editor: Each country in the world has symbols and colored flags that represent their people.
The people of each country respect their flag and the symbol it represents to them. The American flag represents wars fought and human sacrifice to achieve our freedoms.
To have an Olympic athlete compete to represent the USA is an honor few get to achieve. When they attain this honor and turn their back on the flag and the national anthem it is disrespectful. That honor that you accomplished should be withdrawn and you should find a country where you can represent and respect them. Too many service people died in wars that allowed us to freely express ourselves. But when you receive an honor of representing the USA on the world stage, it is your duty to show respect to the country that gave it to you. You have many forums to express your point of view, but this is not one of them. I think the US Olympic committee should take the honor from you, for your actions. I have never seen in my life time any athlete from any country, turn their backs to the flag of their country during the awards ceremony. You are a disgrace to the American people and to those who died to give us freedom.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
"You are a disgrace to the American people...." That freedom includes the right to show disdain for our flag - or don't you get that part? The true anti-American scum are those who fly the banner of the states that lost the war they declared against our nation. Losers don't get to fly flags or erect statues. In that same vein are the low-life's who pollute their flagstaffs with banners extolling the twice-impeached, lying, crook.
