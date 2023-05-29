Editor: There are people who would not acknowledge what is happening to our country. They would rather say that you are a radical and classify you by calling you names, like fascist. I look at the various movements that are and were taking place in this country. I would like to have America Democracy instilled in our government and in the future leaders of this great representative republic. I would like the three branches of government to operate as they should, to ensure that the people can be free to express their opinions, without fear of reprisals. Talking and debating the major subjects of today is an essential component a free society. I guess there are some individuals that call the riots perpetrated by the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, a peaceful demonstration. I would say that shouting and demanding one view as opposed to hearing both sides is the normal practice in America. Fascism is a dictatorial form of leadership. Marx and Lenin were fascists. I do believe that the Democrat party is moving towards a form of socialism, not fascism. The indicators are present and if we do not reverse the movement then all our liberties will be gone. The government will control our lives, like in Russia, Cuba and other communist countries. Communism is a form of socialism. Socialism in not what some people envision it to be. Is is not the rich giving to the poor, it is one person or a group of people getting rich off the sweat of the poor. Please take your head out of the sand and put the dots together and lets keep America free.
Stuart Flamm
