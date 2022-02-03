Editor: There is a saying that if you do not learn from history you are bound to repeat it. The woke generation of Americans wants us to believe the 1619 project was the beginning of the America. I do not agree. There was an American Revolution that pitted the North against the South.
It was a major tuning point in our history. It was in part a revolution that abolished slavery in the newly formed United States. Being realistic not all segregation and prejudices ended with the revolution.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 ended discrimination in the United States which have black American equality. There are other major events in this country’s history that defines who we are. If we teach this in our classrooms future generations will hopefully not repeat what they learned.
The woke agenda wants to eliminate portions of our history because it does not fit their narrative. Critical Race theory wants to divide the country into groups based on skin color. These two ideologies will definitely cause dissension and the nation could repeat what happened decades ago.
Parents need to get involved in their children’s education curricula. Teachers have to get back to teaching the three basic elements of a solid educational foundation, Reading, Writing and Arithmetic. They need to teach children about American history. If history needs to be more inclusive of black history then the adjustments can be made. We do not need to eliminate all history and its symbols and monuments because a group protests our roots.
Do not allow a minority to dictate to the majority. “We the People” means all of the people not a select group of the population. We have the responsibility to ensure that future generations learn from history.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
