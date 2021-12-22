Editor: This is the time of the year that we celebrate family, religion and are thankful for what we have. We also hopeful that the coming year be better for all. We make promises to ourselves that we will do better in the coming year. It is the hope of the Biden administration the Build Back Better disaster will pass the Senate. I have a felling that this inflationary and socialist bill will fade away to never never land. My hope for the coming year is that we have more Democrats who will see the writing on the wall and distance themselves from the abysmal polling numbers for Uncle Joe. It is my fervent hope that the members of the Squad all get voted out of Congress in their next voting cycle. They are the worst representatives that this country that were elected into our legislature. They hate America and do not deserve the freedoms that this country has to offer. These despicable individuals do not care about their constituents and have not entered any legislation that would help improve their lives. Build Back Better is not the vehicle to accomplish any enhancements to the people in their Congressional districts. The main emphasis of this bill is to have Americans dependent upon the government for life decisions and financial support.
We need a program that will help the unemployed and welfare recipients learn a trade that will make them a part of America’s success story. As part of this holiday season lets give a hand up instead of a hand out to those in need. Let’s defeat government dependency and start learning to earn a our way out of poverty
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City.
[279 words]
(1) comment
[thumbdown][thumbdown ]Stuart Flamm.. It appears in the countless opinions you flood this paper with, anyone who doesn't agree with your "right-wing" extremism hates America. Their somehow less American than you. It's amazing after this letter that you can actually accuse others of hate. It's Christmas. Are you sure you're not Ebenezer Scrooge? I hope the New Year brings you some enlightenment!
