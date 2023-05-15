Editor: The Federal Reserve is another tool for socialists to take control of our lives.

The Federal Reserve (The Fed) was created in 1913, by President Woodrow Wilson, in an effort to give stability to a volatile banking system. The Federal Reserve Act was revised in 1977 to affect maximum employment and affect prices by adjusting the discount rate. These measures were to control inflation. The two acts provided that the Fed be independent of politics. The Fed controls the currency printing and interest rates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.