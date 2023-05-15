Editor: The Federal Reserve is another tool for socialists to take control of our lives.
The Federal Reserve (The Fed) was created in 1913, by President Woodrow Wilson, in an effort to give stability to a volatile banking system. The Federal Reserve Act was revised in 1977 to affect maximum employment and affect prices by adjusting the discount rate. These measures were to control inflation. The two acts provided that the Fed be independent of politics. The Fed controls the currency printing and interest rates.
However, the way to control the populous is through a central banking system, which is a major factor in Socialism.
If a small group of financial executives control the banking system then they control your everyday decisions. They can manipulate your decision making process and your purchasing power.
The Fed is set up with controls in place to prevent a President from removing the Fed chairman and putting a more amenable, to the President wishes, in charge.
However, Congress enacted the Fed and they can amend the act and set it on a course in sync with the controlling party platform. We see what the Democrats did with the Southern border, letting in potential democratic voters in future elections, disregarding the our laws
It could be within the realm of thought for the Democrats to change the Fed into a tool for their march to Socialism.
The time frame may not be immediate, but the Democrats are looking at a long term process. Critical race theory has been in our school system long before we exposed it to the public. The same could said for the Fed falling to the whims if the Democratic progressives.
