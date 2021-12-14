Editor: It appears that a small group of radical leftists are dominating our lives. They are very vocal and push their rhetoric on the moderate and conservative voters. They espouse hatred toward the USA and when you disagree with their opinions or views, you are labeled as a racist. They are using all kinds of tactics to divide us so that they can conquer America and have a one party system. You have to use their own tactics against them. When they try to silence us we need to speak louder. We need to demonstrate and show how our supporters are more numerous than theirs. We need to make sure that voters supporting our belief system turn out in the next election. We cannot think that winning an election will happen on its own, we need to be active in our communities and turn out the vote.
We need to attend political functions and attend city council meeting to voice our displeasure with the current state of affairs. We need to call and write to our state representatives every month to voice our concerns. We need to support candidates that have the best interests of our democracy as their core platform.
We need to seek out wealthy conservative business citizens that will support this country’s return to the core values of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Ask for their support.
Black Lives Matter and Antifa cannot beat us into submission. We must use better tactic than bulling, to get our point across. I am certain that when the Republicans win the House and Senate majority in 2022, we will see actions against these groups.
We need to rally behind conservative Republicans and demonstrate how loud the silent majority really sounds.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Stuart Flamm actually wants to accuse others of hate. Anyone who disagrees with the views of the "right-wing," is accused of hating America these days. Anyone who believes there exist a different solution to our issues is subject to the complete resentment of the "right." I wonder who made him believe that attitude is acceptable here in America? Stuart thinks it's perfectly fine to push the agenda of the "right" down everyone's throat, and than has the audacity to accuse others of trying to do the same thing. Sorry Stuart, nobody is looking to beat you into submission, they're just trying to get you to stop the political spin, the gross exaggerations, the falsehoods, the constant loud spouting of your own hateful self-righteous rhetoric.. just long enough to listen objectively to others who are every bit as American as you!
