Editor: Uncle Joe is also jeopardizing the national security of the USA by allowing illegal immigrants with covid into this country through the southern border without proper testing and quarantine. This action affects all Americans.
These illegals can spread the disease and the possibility that US citizens can die from this pandemic disease.
How is this different than allowing a foreign spies into into USA to kill its citizens. By not addressing this issue and allowing it to continue, makes him and his administration complicit in this crime.
In addition he is demanding that US citizens comply with his pandemic mandates, yet he is not controlling the influx of pandemic carriers into the southern border.
With knowing this information, why has the Republicans not brought the President to court to secure the citizens their precious lives. Also with now knowing the immigration issue, why can’t we impeach this president with crimes against the country.
To make a stronger case is the relationship that he and his son have with the Chinese Government make them more culpable. And to add the cherry to the top of the cake, China brought us this deadly disease with intent of diminishing our global dominance.
How can we allow this person to lead our country another step further. We need to clean our governmental administration of the criminals that want to destroy our representative democracy. The people that love this country and all its beauty must act now to save it from the haters that want to destroy it.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
stewie - [thumbdown] When one is as massively ignorant as yourself it is best to keep your mouth shut so as not to prove that ignorance to one and all.[spam][ban][thumbdown]
