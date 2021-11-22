Editor: Democrats, think about your vote for Joe Biden in the last election. Do you think that you are in a better living status than you were prior to his office term? Inflation. Do you think that you and your family are safer than you were a year ago? Shootings. Do you think that there is more violence today then a year ago? Riots.
Do you think that your family costs are increasing under Uncle Joe’s inflationary spending?
Do you think that creating a vaccinate-vs-unvaccinated political climate is uniting they country?
Do you think the southern border is secure? Why are citizens forces to vaccinate yet illegal immigrants are not?
Our President had a Zoom meeting with the heads of China, Xi, and never discussed the cause of coronavirus which spread throughout the world, killing millions. Why would he not bring up this major issue?
My opinion is that he and his son have too many investments in China and he does not want to rock the boat. Do you think that he is representing the US citizens as a strong president, with our best interests in mind.
The president wants to pass a multi-trillion dollar package that puts illegal immigrants first before American citizens.
Why is it that all Democrats are selling this as a build back better package?
They are not building our country up but bringing it down. The bill is over 2,000 pages and as usual there are parts of the bill that they are not telling the public. They only tell you what they want you to hear, not all the facts.
Democrats want you to live hand to mouth, with the government holding the fork, knife and spoon. The left is pushing Socialism verses Capitalism. Is this the America you wanted and voted for?
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.