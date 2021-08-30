Editor: My heart goes out to the servicemen’s families that lost their lives in Afghanistan.
I cannot fathom the pain you are enduring because of an incompetent commander in chief.
I respect the office of the President of the United States and would not demean the position with derogatory names, but this president has created the current adversarial atmosphere.
I am talking about the man not the position he holds.
I hope that the country has seen the reckless attitude Joker Joe has taken with the lives of these service members lost in Kabul today.
Joker Joe has to grow a spine and pay the attackers back with the full might of our armed forces.
This feckless human being does not deserve to sit in the Whitehouse one more minute.
He and his administration should be held accountable for all that is happening and any actions in the near future as a result of his decisions.
Our standing in the world has dropped like a rock, due to the incompetence of Joker Joe.
Our allies have stated that they cannot trust the word of Joker Joe.
This leaves us on an island without any support if we need it.
There has to be immediate action to replace this administration with a competent Commander in Chief.
The first sign of his incompetence was the opening of the southern border.
Compound this with the covid-19 pandemic and his lack of testing illegal immigrants entering into the USA.
Yet he is telling American citizens that they have to endure more restrictions while the illegals spread the infection.
This immigration crisis continues even though the news is mostly covering Afghanistan.
Here is a scenario, the refugees that are leaving Afghanistan could make their way to the southern border and enter
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
