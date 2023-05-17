Editor: I would like to ask those who support the upheaval of our government, to socialism.
What do you see as the principles of your socialist society? I will share with you what I have what socialism is, based upon my research.
Then you can explain to me what you think socialism is. Socialism means that the government will control your current and future lives. A socialist government is centralized in one small group of people or one person. Socialism is not a Robin Hood society, taking from the rich and giving it to the poor. Socialists are the powerful taking control of your life. Ask any person that came from a socialist country, why they came the USA.
A step towards socialism is centralizing the government into one political party. To accomplish this atmosphere, the southern border is open to allow future potential democratic voters into the country.
Socialism also has the powerful controlling what you can and cannot do. The Green New Deal is a step in this direction. You will have to own an electric car and electric appliances. All gas products will be banned.
The issue is what happens to the middle and lower class families that cannot afford to convert? Socialists will control a central banking system and control your financial future. They will control all product pricing. There will be no privacy and all aspects of your life will be controlled by the government. If you want this life style then keep voting Democratic.
If you prefer a free society and a capitalist financial system then you should change to another political party. I want my kids and grandkids to have a better life, free to decide their own future. It is in our hands to make sure this happens.
Keep the Constitution’s precepts alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.