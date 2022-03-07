Editor: My fellow Americans, there is a way for the US to lower the cost of gasoline. This administration is holding the American people hostage. This administration could open up the drilling and fracking in the US to offset high cost of imported oil. This administration should allow oil producers to start pumping immediately so that the middle and lower class income earners can see lower gas costs and easing of inflation.
I say this because at the present time this administration is negotiating with Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran to increase their oil exports. This is being done to substitute for Russian oil, if we cut off Russian imports. This plan is ludicrous. President Biden reversed President Trump’s oil exploration to save the planet from a climate catastrophe. Please explain to me how asking other countries to increase their production does not affect the climate. Unless all countries on this planet buy into the conversion to another form of energy, then what is our commitment going to do? Granted we should be the leader, but there are other countries that are polluting worse than we ever did.
The main point of this article is to tell President Biden, man up, and temporarily open up America’s oil production to ease our soaring prices. We do not need to be dependent on any country for a resource that we can provide for ourselves. I do not care what political party you support, we all pay the price for arrogance. There is a very simple solution to our current problem, if the Democratic party would cooperate and reverse their drilling ban. We the people need to address the immediate inflation concerns now.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
