Editor: The government has lied to us so often, how do you trust them going forward. Recently, Jen Psaki, ( White House press secretary) stated that all Americans and Afghanistan that wanted to get out, got out. She also argued about the word “stranded.” She stated that no Americans or Afghans were stranded. She Lied. There are Americans and Afghans who are stranded in Afghanistan. The interpreter named “Mohammad” that saved Joe Biden and John Kerry when they were stranded in Afghanistan, is asking to be rescued from the Taliban now. There are students in the American university who are asking to be rescued. I guess these people are not stranded. What the Hell is the government telling us, another lie.
When any government official open their mouth expect to hear another lie.
The president will address the country after the withdrawal, but he will not take any questions. Jen Psaki will answer the press’s questions. The president does not have the mental capacity to think on his feet to answer the press’s questions Doesn’t this tell you that a person is pulling the President’s strings. He obviously does not have the capacity to run this country. He must leave the Office now.
The issue is Kamala Harris will be elevated to lead this country. God Bless America. She could not handle issue given to her by the President, the illegal immigration at the southern border. How can we trust her to run the country? If she is not capable of doing the job, we get Nancy Pelosi. Boy this country needs a major change. Please remember when you vote next year with all of these issues in mind.
I really believe that heads must roll for the catastrophic blunder but I do not believe it will happen.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Blah, blah, blah! Over 125,000 people were safely evacuated, by the largest airlift in American history, but we have to worry about 100 to a 1,000 who are still there - most at their own desire to remain until a later time when President Biden, the man elected by the American People has promised to get them out. Oh and don't forget the MRAPS, at 14 tons each, that should have been "rescued" on the planes instead of people. So tired of listening to these whining fools.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.