Editor: I would like to ask everyone to evaluate the president’s actions in the last month. Before you perform your evaluation I would like to provide some facts for you to consider.
Here they are: First, the president has mandated that all of the country get vaccinated for covid. He did not take into account that millions of Americans contracted the infection and survived. These people have natural immunity, which is better than any vaccine.
This was proven in a study performed in Israel. There are others who cannot take the vaccine due to medical issues, based on the advice of their doctor. I have heard that if you do not take the vaccine you will be terminated.
Second, there is a shortage of truck drivers. These people are a critical part of our economic system, that keeps the country prosperous. If these employees cannot perform their tasks then the system breaks down.
Adding to the shortage of these professionals is the president’s vaccine mandate.
Third, there is a serious supply chain backlog at the ports in this country. The President told us that he has gotten the port operators to work 24/7 to alleviate the backlog. There are over 60 container ships waiting to enter the port of Los Angeles. The port doesn’t have space for the thousand of containers waiting offshore. According to the port operators it will take three months to ramp up operations to 24/7. Research says that it takes 48 to 60 hours to unload a container ship. Thus it would take 150 days to unload the 60 ships. Therefore the supply chain issue will not be resolved until the middle of next year.
Do you think the President’s vaccine mandate is helping our economy? Is he capable of solving complex problems?
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
