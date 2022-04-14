Editor: This article is for all political parties. We are now seeing political ads on our televisions. Each state will have ads that relate to your area. In Arizona we see ads for governor.
Senator and Legislative representatives. You need to know that Politicians are very good in telling you what you want to hear. But you need to question the promises they are offering. The first question to ask would be, can these candidates deliver on the promise to their constituents or are they blowing smoke? An example is, a candidate for Arizona governor is promising to complete building the wall. This sounds good and is needed to slow down illegal immigrants, but it will take money and materials. Where will this money come from? The voting tax payers cannot afford more taxes to pay for this, they will not tell you how they will raise the money. They will not tell you if it is feasible and without any road blocks. Be aware of the facts and not the tales that candidates can push to get themselves elected. They will tell you that they have a plan to fix a problem, but in actuality the solution requires other actions which is out of their purview and cannot be accomplished.
If you can research the issue for yourself or talk to someone who may know the facts. Vote for the person who speaks to the facts and not the one offering solutions immediately. There are no easy problems just easy solutions
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.