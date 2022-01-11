Editor: There is a clear difference between having a politician as a candidate for president verses having a non politician as a candidate. The first factor is that the non politician made his/her money before running for office. The politician has been in politics has been in public service. It seems to me that the politician has gotten wealthy while in government service. So how did so many politicians become millionaires while in service and only drawing a salary of approx. $150,000. This is questionable and only assumptions can be drawn without stated facts. But I have suspicions that there were some back room deals that were not made public that garnered them the extra cash.
The non-politician earned his money either in business or in another occupation before running for office.
Except for crooks, non-politicians had to pay taxes and be held to a higher standard based on the governing body that they reports to. He has also had to develop good human resource skills, develop budgets, understand proper accounting practices, control expenses and make a profit.
If you look at government as a large corporation, having income and expenses and a huge human resource department, then you would need someone who can control this environment. The only difference between government and business is the budgeting process, government uses fund accounting rather than tradition accounting. The other difference is is there are certain members of the government that are appointed for life, but all others are either appointed or elected. In my opinion the reason why a businessman would do a better job is he has experience in running a profitable corporation. We have to start weeding out life long politicians and reduce the cost of government. Vote for better government.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
