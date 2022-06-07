Editor: Children are our future.
We need to do a better job in protecting our future generation. There is a proactive measure that can be initiated today.
Social media sites need to monitor for signs of mental break downs. They do such a good job of deleting political rhetoric. They should be able to filter words or statements that should be investigated.
When people see someone acting or talking violently, they need to say something. It is not a crime to say someone needs help or incarceration. We need to prosecute and confine people who could be a danger to the community at large.
There are additional measures that can deter deadly shooting at our public school. Martha McCallum, on The Five on Fox, made a good point to secure public schools. We should monitor and protect schools by assigning retired police officers to public school.
Republican and Democrat representatives can come together to protect our children.
Do not politicize the process. It is not a gun issue it is a human issue. If they cannot come up with a solution they need to be outed as a representative of the people.
If we don’t protect our children there will be no future generation.
