Editor: People are in the streets, they are covered by white sheets. People in the streets carrying bats, they are dressed in black.
Racial divide is growing ever wide. The left supplies the money, to keep the keep the streets bloody. Defund the police can be heard in the streets. But who will arrive to help people survive, if the boys in blue are leaving too?
We need to stop the people in the streets covered in white sheets. We need to stand up this insanity, or else no one will be free.
Let’s return this country, to the land of the free. No more attacks by whites or blacks. No more people in the streets covered in white sheets. Teaching our children to see skin color as the difference between you and me will only continue this tragedy.
Let’s speak up and say no more people in the streets covered in white sheets. We are all equal in the eyes of the Lord, so let’s stop this racial discord.
Bring back peace and tranquility, so we are able to walk the streets peacefully.
No more people in the streets covered in white sheets.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
Stuart as long as we have demorats in charge there will never be peace, as all they know is how to stoke the flames to keep this country divided.
Yeah, because ignoring it has really solved the problem, right?
And no more people in black in the streets, burning and vandalized businesses. I was all in until you used the words "no more people in the streets in white sheets" more than once. You're letter is just ax divisive as what's happening. Personally, I have had more than enough of BLM, white privilege, critical race theory, and America was based on racism to last me and entire lifetime. Can we please just move forward, instead of standing in a pool of reasons not to??
Some of us are moving forward. We can't ignore the past and not learn about the reasons we are at this point in our history if we hope to fix the issues that prevent us from moving forward. Education, acceptance and planning are important to solving any issue.
Oh boy, Stuart. You have unleashed the torrent of local racists.
