Editor: This is a response to the letter by Renee Stevenson.
You need to be more specific as to defining what you mean as to a real Democrat and tell me the what misinformation you are referring to.
I would like to give you the facts, which you call misinformation, from which I based my opinion.
I would say that the Democrats in Washington are real Democrats and the positions they espouse are the positions of the Democratic party.
This section of the paper is for letters to the editor, which gives me the place to express my opinion. I am not aware of spreading misinformation.
I am reacting to the facts that the Washington Democrats put forth. Everyone is entitled to an opinion. We may agree to disagree.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
"Everyone is entitled to an opinion."
Said Bart Simpson.
