Editor: We have to rise up and fight for equality not equity in this country.
We do not have to bear arms against our fellow Americans. We need to create a powerful rebuttal to their false claims.
Let the facts support our powerful debate. We cannot cower to their loud voice, because we are stronger, out number and can be louder than the scourge that they propose.
Create groups in your community that will defend the greatness of this country.
And drown out this Marxist talk of evil.
This great country and its people did not see skin color as a racial issue until the far left wanted to divide our country and see it’s self destruction.
We will never be like Russia, China, or any communist country where free speech is thwarted.
We will not be brain washed by the minority, lets show the world that the silent majority will take back our democracy.
Sticks and stones may break our bones but calling us names, like racist, will not harm us.
Stand up and be heard at school board meeting.
If they don’t want to listen then it is time to vote in educators that will teach factual history.
Demand facts instead of false narratives.
We need to stand strong or we will lose our country to the minority. God Bless America and God bless the silent majority.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
