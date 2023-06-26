Editor: The July 4th celebration will be coming up very soon. It commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. It is a date that reminds us that the original 13 colonies were free and no longer subordinate to the English monarchy of King George III. It is a day of celebration with festive activities. It is also a day in which we should remember the path we took to gain our independence. There were many soldiers and civilians that died so we could celebrate our independence from an English monarch. England and France are now our allies and we fought side by side in many wars, so other countries could be free of tyranny.
We are 3 years away from our 250th celebration. But as we stand today this freedom is being encroached upon by liberals that want to change our way of life. We survived over 200 years as a free and independent society but this could all end if the liberals and progressives achieve their goal.
