Editor: There is a consensus that the elected representatives in Congress are not doing the peoples work. It is said elected representatives are there to become a millionaire during their tenure. Once in Congress these representatives have a way of staying for years, even as long as decades.
It appears almost impossible to replace these congressional members, so it has to be the people to act. We need to get our representatives to work for us, we elected them and we should be able to replace them if they are not doing their job. If you were hired for a job and you did not perform, you would get fired. We should expect pay for performance in Washington, DC. If the spending exceeds the cap, across the board cuts should begin with zeroing out salaries of the President, Vice president and members of Congress. Congress no longer should vote themselves a pay raise. If they do not perform in our best interests then why would they get a raise. Performance evaluations can be developed to fairly assess their work. All congressional representative should be held to the same standards as a typical citizen. The cost of all the perks they receive, too long to list, should not be gratuitous. They should pay for parking, gym membership, and if they sexually harass a staffer they should pay, out of their pocket for the offense.
