Editor: I was researching the law to see if any of the protestors should be arrested. I found the following US code.
“According to federal U.S. code 1507, any individual who “pickets or parades” with the “intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer” near a U.S. court or “near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer” will be fined, or “imprisoned not more than one year, or both.”
If this codes spells out the law very specifically, why isn’t the FBI arresting the protesters. I guess the only answer is that democratic liberal protesters are above the law. In contrast to the conservative peaceful protesters who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The FBI is not an independent law enforcement agency, it is the strong are of the Democrats and George Soros’ liberal prosecutors.
In November we need to clean out the biased leader within the FBI. In addition we need to clean out the Department of Justice stooges.
Let’s get back to freedom for all, not based on your political leanings.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
