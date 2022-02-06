Editor: How many more people need to be killed in this country before we take action to stop the violence? How many more policemen and policewomen need to die before we say enough?
The root cause of the violence resides in the states and cities with liberal attorney generals and inept prosecutors. There are cities that have changed the parameters under which they will prosecute certain crimes.
There is one person always in the news that has funded these liberal attorneys. He has billions of dollars that he gives to NGO that fund the election of these attorneys. He is George Soros. He obviously does not believe in god or the sanctity of life. He does not pull the trigger, but his money supports liberal prosecutors.
There has to be a way we can stop this funding and the violence that he perpetrates. The police do their jobs and arrest criminals but the prosecutors fail to convict. In addition the southern border is open allowing gang members and felons from other countries to enter the US. The border patrol is doing the best that they can apprehending these criminals, but we do not know how many evade the patrols. We find out about the ones that sneaked by when they commit a violent crime to a law abiding citizen.
We need to stop good hard working people from dying due to a broken system. We cannot wait till November to solve this problem. Concerned citizens, of all political views, need to work together to stop our fellow Americans from this violence. We need to take action to get liberal prosecutors removed from office and fund and elect responsible tough attorneys to these positions.
Enough is Enough.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
