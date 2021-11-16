Editor: The Democrats plan to give Illegal immigrants $450,000 per person because they broke the law and their children had to be separated from their parents as proposed by law. But the Biden administration says that because they broke the law, and they are not citizens of this country they are still entitled to sue the country. This is so wrong. Only the Democrats would allow this to happen and have a rationale to support their decision. Biden and his Democrats care more for illegal immigrants than American citizens. He is not acting like our American leader.
If their thought process can be justified then, I would like to know why the Jan 6th protesters can’t sue for the same money. They were arrested and imprisoned without any charges filed in their actions. They have been separated from their families for months. They are citizens having a right to be charged or let go. According to reports these individuals are incarcerated in inhumane conditions. I would support any action that would bring these citizens the restitution for their illegal incarcerations. It would make more sense that these citizens have the right to sue this administration for damages amounting to $450,000 per person.
I am upset that nothing is being done to correct this miscarriage of justice. Biden’s administration has abused US law and the Constitution to a point where the Republicans should bring impeachment proceedings against his entire administration. The worst of the issues is the southern border debacle. We have illegal criminals crossing into our country and putting our citizens in criminal jeopardy. I would also ask how many foreign operatives are entering our border to steal our technology.
This needs to stop in order to secure America and free the illegally incarcerated.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Stuart, thank you. Democrat terrorism at it's finest!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.