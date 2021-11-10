Editor: The Democrats plan to give illegal immigrants $450,000 per person because they broke the law and their children had to be separated from their parents as proposed by law.
But the Biden administration says that because they broke the law, and they are not citizens of this country they are still entitled to sue the country.
This is so wrong. Only the Democrats would allow this to happen and have a rationale to support their decision.
Biden and his Democrats care more for illegal immigrants than American citizens. He is not acting like our American leader.
If their thought process can be justified then, I would like to know why the Jan 6th protesters can’t sue for the same money.
They were arrested and imprisoned without any charges filed in their actions. They have been separated from their families for months. They are citizens having a right to be charged or let go. According to reports these individuals are incarcerated in inhumane conditions.
I would support any action that would bring these citizens the restitution for their illegal incarcerations. It would make more sense that these citizens have the right to sue this administration for damages amounting to $450,000 per person.
I am upset that nothing is being done to correct this miscarriage of justice. Biden’s administration has abused US law and the Constitution to a point where the Republicans should bring impeachment proceedings against his entire administration.
The worst of the issues is the southern border debacle. We have illegal criminals crossing into our country and putting our citizens in criminal jeopardy.
I would also ask how many foreign operatives are entering our border to steal our technology.
This needs to stop in order to secure America and free the illegally incarcerated.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
Bwahahaha... The liberals that are OK with an open US southern border are the same liberals that are incensed with Kyle Rittenhouse crossing the Wisconsin border...
woodie - Do you actually enjoy showing up here and making a fool out of yourself?
B-2XWood. Classic! [beam]
[thumbup]
... And we have yet another letter of pending doom and gloom. What ever happened
to being truthful? The cases in question actually occurred during the Trump Administration's policy of family separation. Biden is against the 450 thousand dollar settlement. Regardless if you support compensation or not, there exist legal grounds to seek such, let alone moral ones. Imagine, "Excuse me Sir, I arrested you and your family for trying to enter America, but I lost your children" Perhaps some tax payers should have had the foresight to consider the potential ramifications of going
against both US and International law before supporting this policy. I might add, that for many who thought the attacks on the last administration were unfair, that a great many of them were because of their blatant disregard for the law and the obvious appointments at the time to gain favor for doing such.
The insurrectionist of January 6th are criminals, but for people that claim to be all about law and order, their certainly selective about how it's applied. On a personal note, I find it questionable that Stuart can overlook the inhumane treatment of asylum seekers, but show concern for the treatment of those who actually did attack The
United States of America on January 6th.
A few links... get the truth if that's what you really want to know.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/03/us/politics/biden-rejects-payments-migrants.html
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/03/biden-families-separated-southern-border-519321
https://www.americanprogress.org/article/trump-administrations-family-separation-policy/
https://www.aclu.org/press-releases/new-lawsuit-seeks-damages-traumatized-children-and-parents-torn-apart-family
Although your sources have a decided Left wing bias that I do not trust, I do appreciate how you show where we can go to see the reason for your comment. I wish that Bob would learn how to post in the same open manner that you use.
Too old for this... Many sources will have a preference to support either right or left
positions, but it's the quality of the argument they make and the truthfulness of their facts. Media sources like MSNBC or Fox are only interested in catering to the bias of their viewers and maintaining their market share. The ACLU which normally supports the positions championed by the left, is far less likely to engage in spin. Still, I read and view everything with a grain of salt, and find unwarranted bias easy to marginalize.
Well all the left wing scum bag demorats still believe in America last. Here's an idea why not give all the illegal invaders one of Hunters paintings. They can sell it to the highest bidder. Problem solved. Or maybe slo-Joe can dig into his own wallet to search for the half million dollars he owes the IRS and give it to some of his new found friends.
I believe there will be many of the political prisoners who are being held in a DC jail will get their opportunity to sue. Hey what about the judge in the Rittenhouse trial, how dare he have a ringtone with Lee Greenwoods song on it. The left is already coming unhinged over this.
joroger1978... Very colorful description of other Americans just like yourself who simply disagree with you... Do you actually expect the rational to read all that you write?
You did
You take the “bait” every time, just can’t stop yourself, ‘eh Twit? Gotta keep that jaw flapping, what-a-joke you are! [thumbup][tongue][smile][beam][beam] Deaton
deaton... The level of immaturity for a man of your age should be a source of embarrassment to you, but that's obviously an emotion you wouldn't understand. Bait?
Someone starting a paragraph by saying "the left wing scum bag demorats" is supposed to entice the rational and intelligent reader to want to continue? I'm here to discuss topics, to present a different view, to stimulate others to think beyond all the political spin, not to vent like a 12 year old. I know that's a bit abstract for some, but that's how the educated behave, despite that it makes others feel inferior... maybe they just are.
I certainly do not condone illegal immigration; however, if in-fact illegal immigrants were unlawfully separated from their children, they are entitled to sue for compensation for damages, illegal status notwithstanding.
Normally these types of cases are adjudicated on a case by case basis and settlements, if warranted are determined on the merits of the induvial case! To announce an arbitrary award such as $450,000 or any pre-determined amount of taxpayer money to anyone claiming to be harmed is irresponsible and invites even more illegal immigration!
Jim
Biden and his Democrats care more for illegal immigrants than American citizens.
#FJB
#LetsGoBrandon
yup - Why do you insist upon coming here and posting lies day after day?
#FDT
Bozo - He just kind of takes after you.
bigblob just what did he lie about. On the other hand your guy you know him as the kid sniffing, rapist career swamp creature lies every time he opens up his corrupt mouth. I guess you should know a lie when you hear one.
Yup - [thumbup]
stewie - Wanta know what a stupid decision is? The editor allowing your maniacal ravings to appear here.
Another stupid decision is letting you (Bozo) constantly post insults and dumb comments.
Actually, it is the EVIL Idea from the "SQUAD" "Brandon" does not have a clue what is happening in Washington OR His pathetic Life.
vinnie - Shhhhh! Your massive ignorance is showing - again.
Vince Gors - [thumbup]
