Editor: I write these letters to the editor as a way of relieving stress caused by the leftists in this country. I also write these articles as a call to the readers, so that they can share the issues with their friends. Not everyone receives the newspaper. Those newspaper subscribers that read the letters to the editor should pass on the issues to friends and relatives. My wish is that I can inspire the people that read my opinions to action. It can be here in Lake Havasu City or where ever you receive the online version of the newspaper.
The better informed we are of the issues and discuss methods to counteract the left’s rhetoric the better chance we have of turning momentum in our favor.
We cannot be passive participants any longer we must take an active role in our future.
This also means discussing these issues with your children. They are the most vulnerable and impressionable citizens of our future. If they have been indoctrinated to socialism in class we must explain the downside of this system. If you need help in researching this topic look to the internet. “Capitalism verses Socialism”. Demand that the school teach social studies and civics and leave out racial bias in Math and English. Teach the facts both good and bad. Lets bring back debate club, where they can learn to listen to the facts from both sides and make a judgment of their own.
Please be active in your community and in the lives of your children.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.