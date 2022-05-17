Editor: The silent majority needs a wake up call. We cannot let a minority faction rule this country. The minority shouts the loudest and shuts the majority down with calls of racism. We need to start standing up and making our voices heard. We need the impotent Conservative voices in our Congress know that being silent and not presenting a forceful front will not due. Either let your constituents’ voices be heard through your mouth or we will vote representatives that will express our values.
I am tired of listening to the deafening silence of people we put in our Congress that act weak.
Our fathers and grandfathers did not fight in world wars to defend our right to be free, just to see infighting within our own country destroy what they died for. We need to change the narrative and get this country back on sound footing and provide the basics of life, liberty and pursuit of freedom.
We need to change the news headlines to let the world know that we will not let our history fade into the sunset.
We need to change the RINOs and ineffective Republicans into active participants of a new America, where majority voices are heard.
November is a critical time for letting the country hear our voices and elect conservative active representatives. Do not sit back and think that your vote will not make a difference, we all votes to make a difference.
Our voices need to be heard.
Do not let the minority voices steal the election from us. We need to be vigilant and secure a true and accurate election.
The voices of the majority will be heard loud and clear.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
