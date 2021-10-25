Editor: There is a haze and smell that we have seen and felt before.
The olfactory felling of war is present in the air.
The progressives have drawn the line in the sand and want to destroy America. They have been brainwashing all that will listen that America is a racist country.
There are no facts to support their claims, they are using falsehoods to spread their rhetoric.
One race, white, is the oppressors and all others are the oppressed. They have brainwashed some of the oppressor class to their belief system. A good example of this is a four star general who is the head of the joint chief of staff general Milly. He is a danger to our strong military, they cannot be focused on CRT and be “woke” and maintain a ready fighting force.
In the progressives mind there is only one way and it is to destroy America. By creating discord between white and all other skin tones. This needs to stop immediately. All Americans that believe freedom is under attack need to rise up This is not something that will go away, is not a fad, it is not going to fizzle out on its own.
It is a real threat and all freedom loving Americans need to step forward. This does not have to be a physical battle with injuries and death. We need to speak out at what ever venues are available school board meetings, stock holder meetings, town council meetings and the most important vote to eliminate liberals from Congress. You do not have to vote for a Republican, just someone who is not a progressive wanting to destroy America.
Show the progressive that they will not destroy our American dream. All men and women were born with inalienable rights that no one
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
