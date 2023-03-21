Editor: I would like to ask all voters in Lake Havasu City if the current state of affairs in the USA is to your liking. The two major issues that are deteriorating the democracy of this country. I do not care what political party you support. It is a humanity issue, not a political one. Violence in the major cities affects all Americans, it does not affect Democrats more than Republicans. It does not affect one religion more than another. Some of us know someone affected by violence, we all see the crime on the news. The most crime happens in the cities that are run by the Democratic Party. Those cities have defunded the police and have changed the bail laws so that criminals are not put in jail once they are arrested. As a human being on the planet is there anyone who thinks that this policy is improving our democracy. Why do you vote these politicians, why not vote for a politician that wants to change the current status. I do not care what party they affiliate with. We need to change the attitude toward the American people.
The other issue is illegal immigration. We are told that they are fleeing persecution and cartel controlled in cities south of the border. The border crossers are not coming from just countries south of the American border. They are coming from all over the world.
Well said Stuart, now all the lefty lunatics will come out of their hiding places and tell us all is good with the country and we are just brain washed by the orange man. Sadly they all have blinders on and will never admit that they made a mistake. I'll bet not one of these people who voted for the brain dead loser has gone to the border to see first hand what a crisis looks like. They would rather sit back here in their safety and throw stones and rattle their sabers at us.
