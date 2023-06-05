Editor: It seems to me that what is happening in America today is unimaginable. Think of all the issues that we are encountering because a small group of special interests want to change our way of life. We are free to express our opinions without fear of retribution as the first amendment to the Constitution states. However this is not what is happening today. This small special interest group will ridicule a speaker who has a different opinion. It appears to me that this special interest group wants to change our free nation into a socialist society.
If these people were so upset with the current American society, why have they not moved to a country that is more to their liking.
Our current value system is based on the Constitution and its amendments that provide liberties to all citizens equally, There is no other country in the world that has a representative republic that puts power in its citizens. We have a voice, through our votes, in determining our future.
This country has so much freedom to offer, than any other, there are close to 5 million illegal immigrants that have taken residence in the US. The Democrats eventually will use them as sheep and direct them to vote for their candidate. Creating a one party system in our country.
Another unimaginable concept is voting along party lines.
I cannot believe that all Democrats agree with its party’s platform. Some of these representatives have children and grandchildren that will have to live in the world that they will create. I guess the fear of losing this job, that could have the potential of making million of dollars, outweighs the end result of their vote in congress. They have abandoned their constituents’ well-being to make millions.
Hold your Representatives accountable.
(1) comment
Stuart is right, god help us.
