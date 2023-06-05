Editor: It seems to me that what is happening in America today is unimaginable. Think of all the issues that we are encountering because a small group of special interests want to change our way of life. We are free to express our opinions without fear of retribution as the first amendment to the Constitution states. However this is not what is happening today. This small special interest group will ridicule a speaker who has a different opinion. It appears to me that this special interest group wants to change our free nation into a socialist society.

If these people were so upset with the current American society, why have they not moved to a country that is more to their liking.

Roger Pries

Stuart is right, god help us.

