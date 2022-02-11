Editor: The questions that Democrats ask Republicans, “What do you stand for?” I would like to pose this question to the Democrats. But we all know the answer.
The Democrats propose the separation of our society along racial lines. They want to flood the country with illegal immigrants for all over the world. They want to control your life in a socialist society. Big brother will tell you what and how to do in all aspects of your life. The George Orwell book “1984” will come to fruition.
The Democrats want eliminate the Republican Party and have a one party socialist political government. The Democrats want to allow illegal immigrants to vote and receive monies that should be going to citizens ( veterans, homeless, and the mentally ill) of the US that need assistance.
Democrats want the green new deal, a path away from fossil fuels. In order to accomplish this transformation they reversed President Trump’s oil independence policy resulting in dramatic gas price increases. This was a major mistake by President Biden. We could have transitioned to new forms of energy without destroying the US oil industry. Now we are dependent on Russia and the Arab countries for oil. The people hurt most by this disastrous decision are the low and middle income and fixed income tax payers. Great move Dems.(sarcasm) Democrats think that spending more money will reduce the inflationary trend we are currently enduring. Increasing the national debt cannot relieve the inflationary pressure on prices but will be disastrous for our children and grandchildren. We need to stop spending and reduce government waste. Democrats need to do better than ask what Republicans stand for. Democrats need to stop screwing the people that elected them to their office.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
[289 words]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.