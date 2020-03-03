During a CBS “60 Minutes” interview, Bernie Sanders told host Anderson Cooper: “We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but, you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad. When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”
Sanders thus missed another chance to dispel the idea that he’s a raving socialist who’s cozy with left-wing dictators. Notably, criticism didn’t just come from the usual Republican sources. It also came from Democrats.
The criticism was justified. Cuba’s literacy rate — now 99.8% — did increase under Castro, but it had risen to 76% before Castro seized power in 1959.
One wonders if Democrats have learned from the landslides of 1984 and 1988, when too-liberal candidates drove away swing voters. Though Sanders describes himself as a “democratic socialist,” he’s left a trail of breadcrumbs that would make it easy for critics to ignore the “democratic” label.
In 1985, Sanders praised the socialist policies of Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega, then a left-wing rebel and now the country’s left-wing dictator. As mayor of Burlington, Vt., Sanders displayed a Soviet flag in his office because Burlington had a sister city in the then Soviet Union. In 1989, he visited Havana and tried to meet with Castro.
As we see it, Sanders wants to turn a center-left Democratic Party into a far-left party hostile to anyone with money. Ironically, party leaders credit massive donations from now Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg for helping Democrats retake the House in 2018. Sanders has called Bloomberg’s wealth “immoral.”
Like Trump, Sanders has fervent followers who behave badly on social media. Like Trump, Sanders’ pitch is resentment of the political establishment. So while Sanders may have the most devoted followers of any Democratic candidate — what young person wouldn’t want free college tuition? — most Democrats don’t want him at the top of the ticket.
— Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.