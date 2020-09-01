Editor:This is in response to the article posted in the Aug. 20th edition of the Today’s News Herald titled “Mohave County adopts 2020-21 taxes.” The article was in reference to the Aug. 17 Board of Supervisors meeting. I want to clarify that the County did not vote to set county tax rates at this Special meeting. What was discussed was the adoption and approval of primary and secondary tax rates for Mohave County taxing authorities and special district tax rates. Under Arizona law, the Board of Supervisors is required to approve all tax rates within Mohave County such as the tax rate for MCC, school boards and all fire districts. Mohave County’s general property tax, library tax, flood district tax, and TV District tax were all set and adopted at the Board’s August’s 3rd meeting. While they were included in the overall approval of all taxing authorities within the County, the vote taken on the 17th was simply a formality. While it may seem like the right thing to do, when a Board member abstains from the vote or votes no on this particular item, they are putting the County taxpayers on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars. These taxes have to be approved or else the County would have to fund all 86 taxing districts. So Lake Havasu City taxpayers would then be on the hook for every district in the county.
As for the general property tax that was lowered $.04 on August 3rd, I want it clarified I did vote no along with Supervisor Gould. The only tax rate Mohave County actually raised was the TV District tax by $.02. In 2015, I brought forward a proposal that lowered the TV District tax rate $.06 in order to use up excess funds we had in the TV account. We have now spent down that excess money and had we not raised the tax on the TV District we would have had to dissolve the District as we would not be bringing in enough money to sustain it. The Library District Tax and Flood Control Tax were kept the same. The Flood Control District tax is split with the four cities in Mohave County. It is used for wash improvements and flood control projects that save folks during floods. The cost of doing business is continuing to rise with higher electric rates, water bills, and a voter mandated minimum wage increase.
Supervisor Buster Johnson
District 3, Mohave County
