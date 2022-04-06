Editor: It amazes me how many people are still living under a rock concerning Sleep Joe Biden. The news media will NOT tell us the truth because the truth does NOT fit their narrative.
Sleepy Joe’s “accomplishments” include:
* Stopping building the wall, allowing illegal immigrants to invade our country and are being given government benefits which costs taxpayers billions of dollars when we can’t even take care of our own military and homeless people.
* Stopped the Keystone Pipeline which caused thousands to lose their jobs. Crude oil prices rose to their highest level in six years. Brent crude is up 45% since the beginning of 2022 and WTI crude is up 50%. Sleepy Joe halted fracking and oil leases on federal lands upon assuming office to prioritize green energy to the detriment of the oil and natural gas industry. (Source: thefederlist.com)
Then we have the Child Tax Credit giving families monthly payment of $250 or $300 per child! Guess who is paying this? The taxpayers! This is also why businesses can’t find employees, they would rather stay home and do nothing because they need the money as long as the government is paying them. (Source: whitehouse.gov)
Let’s not forget that Sleepy Joe didn’t have any problem sending $200 million of military equipment to Ukraine but we couldn’t take the $85 billion worth of weapon and helicopters out of Afghanistan. Really? Wow!
Please visit this website to be more enlightened: https://www.usmessageboard.com/threads/biden-accomplishments-vs-trump-accomplishments.851564 The score is Biden 0 - Trump 123+.
US food prices surged 7.9%!
Democratic states defund police departments, absolutely brilliant!! Homicide, violent crimes and theft are now rampant and totally out of control.
Sleepy Joe’s approval rating as of March 17 is 21% according to the Rasmussen Reports’ website. Turn your television off and start using your own brain!
