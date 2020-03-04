Editor: would like to thank Fred Barber for his service to our country and respectfully disagree with his editorial on face masks. Sir, technology has changed in the 54 years since you did your study on the effectiveness of face masks. I agree that a dust mask from the dollar store isn’t going to protect you from the coronavirus. But an N95 FFR (filtering facepiece respirator) which removes particles from the air as you breathe through it will protect you. They look like a regular face mask but with a little valve on it. These respirators filter out at least 95% of tiny 0.3 micron particles including bacteria and viruses. While being worn N95 FFR’s are able to capture 80% of 0.01 micron particles- that’s 10 times smaller than the coronavirus. Even today’s surgical masks were surprisingly effective- capturing 63% of virus size particles. 3M N95 FFR’s are worn by medical professionals treating patients infected with the coronavirus. I doubt these doctors & nurses would risk contamination if the masks were as ineffective as you claim. If more cases are diagnosed in Arizona I would rather have one to wear for doctor & hospital visits or a trip to the airport than risk getting sick. 3M N95 FFR’s cost about $8 and are readily available at local hardware stores. They are washable and reusable. I would rather buy a N95 FFR instead of the ice cream you suggested for about the same price.
Susan Stocker
Lake Havasu City
