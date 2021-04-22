Editor: I was very disappointed reading the News Herald’s editorial supporting vaccine passports. Although you draw the line at government enforcement, you fully support businesses being able to discriminate against the unvaccinated. There are many people in this country unable to receive a vaccine and many that just do not want one. Scientists are now saying people may have to be vaccinated every year like the flu shot. The news is reporting some vaccinated people have contracted covid-19 anyway. Even the CDC has said vaccinated people are low risk to themselves but can still transmit the disease to others. And now the Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution has been suspended while deaths caused by blood clots are being investigated.
When I was overseas the U.S. government exposed me and other Americans to prion disease by selling beef tainted with “mad cow” on military bases. Because of that exposure I cannot give blood or get any vaccines for the rest of my life. My husband’s medical history precludes him from getting a vaccination as well. I have worked with the public during this entire pandemic without contracting covid-19. I have followed safety protocols by wearing a mask and regularly sanitizing my skin for over a year and still do. I get tested every couple of weeks to make sure I do not have covid as do my co-workers. But because I am unable to be vaccinated, I should be excluded from events, from travel, from visiting loved ones in nursing homes. What’s next? Where does the line get drawn of what I’m permitted or not permitted to do? Why not just sew a yellow star on my shirt and be done with it?
Susan Stocker
Lake Havasu City
Key points about prion diseases:
Prion diseases are very rare.
Symptoms can progress rapidly requiring help with daily needs.
Prion diseases are always fatal.
