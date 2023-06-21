Editor: I had surgery on May 5 on my ankle and have not been able to put any weight on it. Because of this, I can't go up and down the stairs of my house to get out. To be able to go to the doctors office or to get my blood taken. This has been a hardship for me. Someone told me that the fire department offers help in this area to make things possible. I have had the good fortune of being able to reap the rewards for this. Whenever I need to go to an appointment, I call the fire department.
They send out an ambulance or fire truck to carry me and the wheelchair up and down the stairs. I have used them already about five times and I still have another three weeks of having to do this before I get my cast off. These guys are terrific and I want everyone to know that we have the best fire department (Station 4) ever.
