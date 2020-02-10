Editor: Of the many great tragedies of the Trump Administration, one that gets little publicity is his gutting of the Departments of Interior and Agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency, the BLM and the Endangered Species Act. Professionals and scientists have been purged, with these agencies now staffed with a revolving door of often-corrupt oil, coal and petrochemical lobbyists. These people are not there to manage the agencies according their charters but to destroy and strip away regulations designed to protect the public from harm. According to a recent Carnegie Mellon University study, after years of improvement, air quality has gotten worse each year since Trump took office. The report states: Air pollution in the United States increased by 5.5 percent between 2016 and 2019, after declining by over 24 percent between 2009 and 2016.
At the Agriculture Dept., a 400-member team of scientists and inspectors who monitor and police the impact of corporate farm use of toxic herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers on our food supply and the surrounding environment has been essentially disbanded. In the name of increased profits, salaries, bonuses and stock prices, the heads of these agencies are working for industry to allow them to once again poison our land, air, water, wildlife and ourselves.
Projections are that this trend will result in a spike in cancers, respiratory and other illnesses; resulting in increased deaths of humans, wild animals, insects and plant life. Is this the world you want to live in, where the government is run by and for the benefit of industry and the wealthy?
Susie Percy
Prescott
(2) comments
FACTS -
1. GDP Growth Was Higher on Average under Obama in 2014 and 2015 Than Compared to Trump in 2017 and 2018
2. Monthly Job Growth Was Higher under Obama Than in Trump’s First Two Years
3. The Unemployment Rate Was Falling Faster under Obama in 2014 and 2015 than in Trump’s First Two Years
4. Growth in the Employment-to-Population Rate Has Slowed under Trump
5. Wage Growth Grew Sharply in 2016 and 2017—Until 2018, When It Slowed
6. The Racial Pay Gap Declined in Obama’s Final Years—It Has Widened Under Trump
7. Adult and Child Poverty Rates Have Fallen—But Much Faster under Obama
8. The Federal Deficit Is Growing Rapidly under Trump
9. Growth in Worker Productivity Rose Slowly under Both Trump and Obama—But Remains Weak under Trump
10. Despite Trump’s Massive Corporate Tax Cuts, Business Investment Isn’t Growing “Like Never Before”
11. It’s True Stocks Are at Their Highest Levels—But Stock Prices Grew Faster after the Reelections of Both Clinton and Obama
... and in spite of these cuts the economy is booming, with jobs up, and the stock market sailing along at warp speed. "Beam me up Scotty - I wanna be a part of this!"
