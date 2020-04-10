Editor: The people of America should all stop going to the stores and getting more than what they need! Yes, there is a virus that is throughout the world and medical help is needed, but to go to the stores and take everything on the shelves and spending more time waiting to check out and acting like everyone is a carrier of the virus and causing the store workers much more work is not what you should do.
Be calm and just get what you need. I have Lupus and that puts me at a high risk for the virus. Please think before you panic!
Suzanne J. Arnold
Kingman
I am still waiting for someone to explain the rationale behind the toilet paper hoarding?
