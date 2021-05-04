Editor: A letter writer recently told Trump voters how fair the election was and basically to get over it. I just cannot let this go without telling you about the article in Time magazine explaining in detail how the left did it! Just like President Trump said – they just couldn’t help themselves; they had to brag about how they “won” the election and printed it in Time Magazine! Google “Time Profiles the Successful Conspiracy to Rig the 2020 Election.” The left explains how they cheated their way into the White House. Maybe you’ll believe them!
Suzy Hughes
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
So suddenly TIME Magazine is a source for goofy Republicans? How did that happen? If you take the time to research the actual article you will find something very different from the hyperbolic trash spewed by fools and right-wing loon websites.
Let’s just look at a portion of the article - “There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans. The pact was formalized in a terse, little-noticed joint statement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO published on Election Day. Both sides would come to see it as a sort of implicit bargain–inspired by the summer’s massive, sometimes destructive racial-justice protests–in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy. The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election–an extraordinary shadow effort dedicated not to winning the vote but to ensuring it would be free and fair, credible and uncorrupted.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.