Today’s City Council meeting is not just about the auction of 88 acres on The Island; it’s about making a resolute decision to preserve Lake Havasu City’s shoreline for generations to come. While the upcoming auction of State Trust Lands serves as a pivotal moment, it is merely a piece of the larger puzzle in our commitment to safeguarding our natural beauty and cherished lakefront access.
It’s worth noting the land under consideration may not offer easy accessibility to boaters or other lake enthusiasts. However, our community places a high premium on preserving open spaces along the shoreline, and any potential development in that region contradicts these deeply held values.
In a previous editorial, we highlighted the need to prioritize the long-term value of our shoreline over short-term gains. Lake Havasu City’s character is inextricably linked to its picturesque shoreline, a gem that we must protect at all costs.
Throughout our community’s history, we have prided ourselves on ensuring public access to our iconic beaches like Body Beach, Black Rock Cove, and London Bridge Beach. These public treasures are the lifeblood of our community, offering solace, joy, and recreation to both residents and visitors. To secure this legacy, we advocate for the reestablishment of the Shoreline Acquisition and Preservation Commission, a vital body dedicated to identifying lakefront properties suitable for public enjoyment.
We acknowledge the necessity for additional housing options to accommodate our growing population. However, this growth should not come at the expense of our beloved shoreline. We urge our city leaders to prioritize the preservation of public access along the shoreline.
We propose the creation of a new city park, embracing The Island’s shoreline, which can coexist harmoniously with housing and commercial developments, ensuring a balanced approach to progress. Lake Havasu City’s natural beauty and recreational opportunities are our most treasured assets, drawing tourists and new residents alike. Surrendering our shoreline for immediate development profits would risk diminishing the essence of our city’s allure.
As the auction date nears, we hope tonight’s discussion is the start of an inclusive dialogue, considering the diverse needs of all stakeholders. Let us unite to protect our cherished lakefront access and reaffirm Lake Havasu City as a shining example of responsible development and sustainable growth.
