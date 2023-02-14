Editor: I am here to object to the city allowing minors to attend a drag queen show. I am not objecting to homosexuality or the LGTBQ community. I learned that Go Lake Havasu is funded by the city and resident’s tax dollars. I have been informed no tax dollars were to be directed toward this event. I understand there may seem to be a gray area because of discrimination laws. But, again, this is not about homosexuality. This is about exposing minors to adult sex subject matter. Just like the city doesn’t promote swinger events, or other illicit subjects.
We do not allow sexuality to hurt people. Grown-ups making consensual decisions is not the same as a pedophile engaging in their sexual preference, a heterosexual engaging in sexual shows or a rapist on the loose, because that is what they enjoy.
This hits very close to home because my 6-year-old son came home last week, upset, asking if he was a girl. I told him of course not, and asked why he thinks that. It turns out that some boys at his school are saying they are girls. Being that he is 6, this obviously confused him. I talked with my son, as all parents should in these matters. I asked him if he wanted to be a girl, and he said no, choking back tears. He was afraid he had to be a girl and asked me if God make a mistake. This absolutely broke my heart. Someone, my someone, who is not old enough to be a sexual creature, has lost focus on being a child and is instead dealing with difficult and confusing adult subject matter.
Yes, my son picked that information up at school, not at the event that the city has been promoting for months. But, promotion of child abuse, is perpetuating child abuse. Perpetuating child abuse has culpability.
City council meetings open with invocation, a prayer. I would like to leave you with this verse from Matthew 18:6, “If anyone causes one of these little ones-those who believe in me-to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and be drowned in the depths of the sea.”
