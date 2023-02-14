Editor: I am here to object to the city allowing minors to attend a drag queen show. I am not objecting to homosexuality or the LGTBQ community. I learned that Go Lake Havasu is funded by the city and resident’s tax dollars. I have been informed no tax dollars were to be directed toward this event. I understand there may seem to be a gray area because of discrimination laws. But, again, this is not about homosexuality. This is about exposing minors to adult sex subject matter. Just like the city doesn’t promote swinger events, or other illicit subjects.

We do not allow sexuality to hurt people. Grown-ups making consensual decisions is not the same as a pedophile engaging in their sexual preference, a heterosexual engaging in sexual shows or a rapist on the loose, because that is what they enjoy.

