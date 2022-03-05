Tuesday night’s State of the Union address marked a turning point even before President Joe Biden opened his mouth. The mere sight of the president entering the House chamber without a mask captured the improved state of the pandemic in America. The White House followed up Wednesday with a new strategy that marks a smarter approach at this stage of fighting covid-19.
The White House trumpeted its 96-page National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan as a road map for guiding Americans “back to our more normal routines.” With infections and hospitalizations plummeting, and with 76 percent of the U.S. population having received at least one dose of vaccine, the new strategy addresses both the evolving threat of COVID-19 and the public’s fatigue with lockdowns, school closures and various levels of isolation over the two years of this pandemic.
The administration’s idea to switch from crisis mode to managing the outbreak is both good policy and good politics. It would continue promoting vaccines, including for America’s youngest children, accelerate research on covid variants and vastly expand testing and treatment options and make them more easily available.
The plan calls for increased funding from Congress to help schools and businesses better handle any outbreaks (think upgraded ventilation systems) and for paid sick leave and tax credits for businesses to blunt the economic costs of covid-related absentees and closures.
The administration’s plan has evolved to meet the risks in real-time, and by looking beyond masking and closures, it seeks to depoliticize the fight against covid-19, which may have the most long-lasting impact on controlling the virus.
The sound policies of the last several weeks, and the encouraging visuals, should at least offer some confidence and relief to a weary nation.
— Tampa Bay Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.