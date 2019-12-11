Former Lakewood High track star Mohammed “Mo” Haitham surprised his family in St. Petersburg, Fla., by showing up for Thanksgiving. The 19-year-old Navy airman won’t be there for Christmas. He was one of three sailors killed Friday at the Naval Air Station Pensacola by a Saudi Air Force officer undergoing flight training at the base. The tragedy raises serious questions about security on U.S. military installations and the arrangements for hosting foreign nationals in American military settings.
Investigators are trying to establish whether 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani of the Royal Saudi Air Force acted alone or as part of a conspiracy in Friday’s rampage in a classroom on the base, which killed Haitham, 23-year-old U.S. Naval Academy graduate Joshua Kaleb Watson and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, 21, of Richmond Hill, Ga., and left eight others injured. Alshamrani was later killed by a sheriff’s deputy responding to the scene.
While authorities have not suggested a motive, the FBI said it is investigating the attack under the presumption it was an act of terrorism.
These military training programs serve a vital national interest, sensitizing foreign nationals to American ideals and creating relationships with the next generation of allied military leaders.
But America’s service men and women are this nation’s best and brightest, and their security must be the paramount concern. Now it falls to a country whose citizens accounted for 15 of the 19 hijackers on Sept. 11 and which tried to mislead the world about its involvement in the killing of Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi last year to be candid and forthcoming about this latest murderous act. The Trump administration should insist on a full accounting from the Saudis as it reviews the vetting process for foreign military training.
A 19-year-old Navy airman from St. Petersburg should not be at risk of being killed at a base in his home state by a member of another country’s armed forces..
— Tampa Bay Times
