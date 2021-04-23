One group of essential workers went almost unnoticed during the pandemic: The child care providers who made it possible for those essential workers to keep things running.
This generally low-paid industry took hits in every way. Demand and revenue plummeted while safety-related expenses raised costs. Caregivers who stayed open sometimes couldn't find enough employees because of fears of infection, and other times, those who worked were indeed infected. Meanwhile, 1 in 4 women who became unemployed during the pandemic were put in that position not because of lack of jobs but because they couldn't find child care.
The $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief bill enacted includes nearly $39 billion to keep existing child care operations in business and allow the shuttered ones to reopen, as well as subsidize child care for essential workers. It also nearly triples the tax credit for child care, with the benefits tilted toward lower-income families. But these are one-time measures that won't fix the systemic shortage of quality, affordable child care. The government must build capacity, using the existing system as a base and partnering with the private sector to make day care centers in workplaces common, increasing the number of independent providers and creating a sustainable funding source for child care subsidies.
Partial subsidies are needed to help keep women in the workforce, and should be available not just to licensed providers but to relatives such as grandparents who do the baby-sitting.
Americans are generally aware that the nation needs a more educated population to spread prosperity and compete in the global economy. Instead of defining that solely in terms of who goes to college, however, we need to think more about nurturing the rapid brain development of very early childhood, taking the strain off families and making it possible for more women to enter the labor force and contribute to the nation's wealth.
— Tampa Bay Times
