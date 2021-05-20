Editor: Mothers Day is a beautiful day to celebrate for so many reasons. This year was especially heartwarming. While traveling between Quartzsite and Yuma, we came upon a roll over accident that happened just a few short minutes before we arrived. The woman who was in the accident had just been pulled from her car by two kind men from Lake Havasu City who were first on the scene. The second on on scene was a gentleman who worked for the Bureau of Land Management who quickly and calmly dispersed the fire that had just ignited in the car when we arrived. We were all were able to calm the woman and provide her as much comfort as possible while waiting for the first responders. There were no questions of covid, no masks, no racial or ethnic disparity — only human kindness and concern. We have no doubt this woman’s outcome would have been much different if all the “rules” in our today’s society had been in place. We commend these kind men and their swift actions to save the life of this individual. Once Bonnie was in the hands of the first responders we felt a tremendous feeling of gratitude for witnessing such a successful outcome. What a beautiful gift on Mother’s Day — the gift of life.
Stan and Rene’ Russell
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.