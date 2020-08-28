Editor: Last Tuesday the Arizona Supreme Court gave a green light to the Arizona Teachers Union sponsored “Invest in Education Act” initiative to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. If passed, the Act would impose a 3.5% tax surcharge (surcharge = on top of what you are already paying) on income above $250,000 for an individual or above $500,000 for couples.
Regardless of your income level, regardless if this tax would affect you or not, I highly encourage every Arizonian to vote no on the principle that this tax is highly unfair and discriminatory. This class warfare has to stop! I’m tired of the AOCs, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warrens and labor unions of this country expecting me to apologize for my success and be a scape goat for their failures! My “Silent Generation” (1925 -1945) grew up believing that the only thing this great nation owed us was an opportunity to succeed; not success, just the opportunity. Some seized that opportunity while others squandered it, but that’s the way it’s always been and I never remember anyone expecting a wealthier person to pay anything more than their fair share.
Today if you work hard and become a success you are going to be penalized; to my mindset this runs contrary to the American dream and discourages entrepreneurial risk taking.
In the past dozen years or so our politians have created a class warfare divide of the “United States of America.”Today we’re not united; it seems like there isn’t a problem that shouldn’t be paid for by wealthy people and there is no end in sight.
Mark my word, if this Ed Tax is passed, 3.5% and the current income levels are just the starting point of a slippery slope!
This “Tax the Wealthy” trend is sweeping across the nation, but what happens when all of these unjust discriminatory taxes create poor out of formerly wealthy; who will corrupt unions, inept politicians and administrators tax then?
An estimated 800,000 people are fleeing high-tax Democrat-run states like California and New York; New Jersey, Connecticut and near broke Illinois are also seeing lifetime high-end residences flee.
I fear that as more Californians seek safe harbor in Arizona, the more Arizona will become California!
Jim Totcke
Lake Havasu City
YES! The class warfare waged by the wealthy against the rest of us needs to be brought to halt and the best way would be for the rick to be taxed as they were in the 1950s when we saw our nation have an amazingly strong middle class and the highest standard of living of any nation in the world. Not asking for anything all that shocking, just a return to the tax rates that made our nation great.
