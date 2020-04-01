Editor: Here are some words during these devastating times.
‘First responders’
says it best
that group that shows first, before the rest.
They save you — protect you, keep you out of harms way
some salaried, some unpaid
dedicated in what they do.
Their only mission is — to take care of you
They come from all walks of life
maybe someone’s husband, maybe some ones wife
They risk it all, knowing before
this could be the end, and they too will fall
Laud them — thank them
help them when you can
Better things happen when you lend a helping hand
Ted Bauer
Lake Havasu City
