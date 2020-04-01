Editor: Here are some words during these devastating times.

‘First responders’

says it best

that group that shows first, before the rest.

They save you — protect you, keep you out of harms way

some salaried, some unpaid

dedicated in what they do.

Their only mission is — to take care of you

They come from all walks of life

maybe someone’s husband, maybe some ones wife

They risk it all, knowing before

this could be the end, and they too will fall

Laud them — thank them

help them when you can

Better things happen when you lend a helping hand

Ted Bauer

Lake Havasu City

